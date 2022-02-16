UK electricity capacity auction clears at highest ever price

The sun rises behind an electricity pylon in Manchester, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2022/23 cleared at a record high of 75 pounds per kilowatt (kW) per year on Tuesday evening, National Grid said.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.

Britain usually holds auctions for power capacity about four years in advance of the delivery date and another auction for a smaller amount of capacity around a year before delivery.

Tuesday's auction cleared at a record high, as prices for UK wholesale power have more than doubled over the past year on the back of soaring wholesale gas, coal and carbon prices.

In early 2020, the power capacity auction for 2020/21 cleared at just 1 pound/kW/year when UK wholesale power prices were a lot lower.

A total of nearly 5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was procured in this auction, with the bulk of nearly 3.4 GW from gas-fired plants.

Utilities such as Centrica (CNA.L), SSE (SSE.L), E.ON (EONGn.DE) and Uniper (UN01.DE) were among the winners of contracts.

Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman and David Evans

