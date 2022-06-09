UK energy network operators must review severe weather plans, says government

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's energy network operators will have to implement new measures to handle severe weather events better, the government said on Thursday after a review of the industry's response to Storm Arwen in November 2021.

Network operators will have to review their severe weather escalation plans, improve communications systems and strengthen compensation payment mechanisms, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a statement.

Storm Arwen cut power to about 1 million households and triggered a review by energy regulator Ofgem of the response by distribution network operators (DNOs), which was published on Thursday. read more

"This action plan will ensure better preparedness for future storms, boosting the security of our electricity system and protecting families," Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

"Severe weather events are likely to become more common, as the effects of the climate change are felt, so it is imperative that all DNOs are well prepared," Ofgem said in a statement.

The regulator recommended network operators submit winter preparedness plans, improve the identification of faults and deployment of generators, and improve customer communications and support, as well the speed of compensation payments.

Ofgem’s review showed network operators had paid more than 34 million pounds ($43 million) in direct compensation and had agreed to pay a further 10 million pounds in redress payments, BEIS said.

($1 = 0.7990 pounds)

