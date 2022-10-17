UK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April - Times















LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce that the government's energy price guarantee will only remain universal until April after which it will become targeted and capped, the Times reported on Monday.

The report comes ahead of a statement from Hunt which is expected around 1000 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.