UK Environment Agency workers to stage fresh strike on Feb. 8
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of staff at Britain's Environment Agency represented by the UNISON and Prospect trade unions will go on strike on Feb. 8 in a dispute over pay, UNISON said on Tuesday.
Staff working in river inspection, flood forecasting, coastal risk management and pollution control will stage a 12-hour strike on starting at 0700 GMT, UNISON said.
Environment Agency staff with UNISON took their first strike action on Jan. 18.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.