UK and EU agree to strengthen cooperation on migration















LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain and the EU have agreed to strengthen cooperation on migration with new working arrangement between British agencies and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, a readout from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

“UK and EU teams will now discuss the details and operationalisation of this new working arrangement,” a statement from Sunak's office said after he met European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James











