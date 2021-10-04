Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK, EU need to start intensive talks to settle N.Ireland trade, says Frost

1 minute read

Britain's Minister of State Lord David Frost delivers his speech on Brexit at the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday London and Brussels needed intensive talks to start soon on the part of the Brexit divorce deal that governs trade with Northern Ireland if they want to secure a negotiated settlement.

"I think we need a short, intensive and good faith talks process to happen quite soon," Frost told an event at the governing Conservative Party conference, adding that if those failed, Britain would trigger the so-called Article 16 safeguard mechanism.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:37 PM UTC

Britain sends military to solve fuel crisis as driver shortage persists

British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived on Monday at a BP storage depot after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to tackle an acute shortage of truckers, a Reuters reporter said.

United Kingdom
Britain again warns EU: we will trigger Brexit safeguard measures
United Kingdom
UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak
United Kingdom
All Britain's power to be green by 2035, PM Johnson says
United Kingdom
Sainsbury's stock higher on hopes of interest from Morrisons loser