UK, EU need to start intensive talks to settle N.Ireland trade, says Frost

Britain's Minister of State Lord David Frost delivers his speech on Brexit at the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday London and Brussels needed intensive talks to start soon on the part of the Brexit divorce deal that governs trade with Northern Ireland if they want to secure a negotiated settlement.

"I think we need a short, intensive and good faith talks process to happen quite soon," Frost told an event at the governing Conservative Party conference, adding that if those failed, Britain would trigger the so-called Article 16 safeguard mechanism.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.