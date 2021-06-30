UK, EU reach deal on chilled meats, but no permanent solution

Britain's Cabinet minister David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union agreed on Wednesday a further extension to a grace period for customs checks on chilled meat products moving to Northern Ireland, a step Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said was not a permanent solution.

"This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution," he said in a statement.

"This is a very clear sign that the protocol has to be operated in a pragmatic and proportionate way. The chilled meats issue is only one of a very large number of problems with the way the protocol is currently operating, and solutions need to be found with the EU to ensure it delivers on its original aims."

Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout

