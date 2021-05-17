Skip to main content

United KingdomUK-EU relations will be "a bit bumpy" for a while, Britain says

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's relationship with the European Union will be a bit bumpy for a while, but the government is determined to get things working more smoothly, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal David Frost said on Monday.

"I think it'll be a bit bumpy, for a time but there's a lot in there, and lots of business to be done," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:52 AM UTCFree at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business

Friends will hug, pints will be pulled and swathes of the British economy will reopen on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown.

United KingdomUK financial watchdog takes aim at 'phoenix' claims scam
United KingdomEU not fulfilling Brexit obligations on N.Ireland trade, says UK minister
United KingdomUK demands more time to solve Northern Ireland border riddle
United KingdomUK-EU relations will be "a bit bumpy" for a while, Britain says

Britain's relationship with the European Union will be a bit bumpy for a while, but the government is determined to get things working more smoothly, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal David Frost said on Monday.