UK eurosceptic group of Conservatives recommends voting against Sunak's Brexit deal















LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - An influential group of eurosceptic British Conservatives recommended on Wednesday that lawmakers vote against the part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal known as the Stormont Brake.

The European Research Group's (ERG) Chairman Mark Francois told reporters the decision on how to vote would still remain with individual lawmakers.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Sarah Young











