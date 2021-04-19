Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK examining German soccer club ownership model

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain has looked closely at the German model of majority fan-ownership of soccer clubs, and will examine the idea more closely in an upcoming fan-led review of governance of the sport, minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

"We've examined the German model very closely," he told parliament following a statement responding to the proposed creation of a breakaway European Super League.

"It's very interesting to note that German teams are not participating in this, that, makes the case rather for the fan-led review looking at the German model."

