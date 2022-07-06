UK exports minister Freer resigns from UK PM Johnson's government

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's minister for exports and equalities Mike Freer resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Wednesday.

"I feel that we are moving away from the One Nation Conservative Party I joined, not least in creating an atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people and I regret I can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with," Freer said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

