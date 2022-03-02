UK eyes seizing the property of sanctioned oligarchs -FT

March 2 (Reuters) - British cabinet minister Michael Gove is drawing up plans to seize British property owned by Russian oligarchs with links to President Vladimir Putin, without paying them compensation, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Gove's plans would apply to nine oligarchs who have been sanctioned by the UK, including Kirill Shamalov, Russia's youngest billionaire and Putin's former son-in-law, the report said. The government has proposed these people will have their UK assets frozen and be unable to travel to Britain, the report added.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

