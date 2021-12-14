UK to face more post-Brexit trade problems soon, IMF boss says

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain is due to face more disruption to its trade with the European Union when it introduces new post-Brexit customs checks on Jan. 1, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Tuesday.

"Trade with the EU has dropped significantly and we expect there will be more impact ahead as the custom checks are going to be introduced in UK in the beginning of next year," Georgieva told reporters after the IMF published an annual review of Britain's economy.

Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Andy Bruce

