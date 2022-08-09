UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The UK will run out of monkeypox vaccines in about two to three weeks, as the country has little more than 8,300 doses of vaccine left, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an internal National Health Service letter.

Shipments of a new order of 100,000 doses will not resume until September, the report added. (https://on.ft.com/3P6naBv)

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

