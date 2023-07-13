UK faces long-term risk of debt at 300% of GDP - budget office

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's public debt could surge to more than 300% of annual economic output by the 2070s, up from about 100% now, and the government is not taking measures to make big changes in the short term, the government's budget forecasters said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said on Thursday the long-term challenges from an ageing society, climate change and geopolitical tensions were already posing significant fiscal risks this decade.

But the government's plans for stabilising and then reducing debt as a share of gross domestic product were relatively modest by historical and international standards, the OBR said in an annual report on the long-term outlook for the public finances.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt has set a target of getting underlying debt to fall in five years' time.

The OBR said British government borrowing costs have risen more than in any other Group of Seven economy and had been more volatile than at any time in the past 40 years, adding to the challenge of bringing down debt levels.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken and Andy Bruce

