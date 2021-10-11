Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK fashion retailer ASOS reports 36% rise in profit

1 minute read

Asos logo is seen in a smartphone in front of a displayed TopShop logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 36% rise in full-year profit on Monday after seeing exceptional demand in its home British market, but added that supply chain pressures and higher costs would weigh on its 2022 outcome.

The company, which also announced the departure of chief executive Nick Beighton, reported adjusted pretax profit of 193.6 million pounds ($264.3 million) for the year to end-August, It said it expected the outcome for the current year to be in the range 110-140 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7324 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

