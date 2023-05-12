UK finance minister Hunt: Good news the economy is growing















LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday welcomed the latest GDP data which showed the economy had grown by 0.1% in the first three months of this year.

“It's good news that the economy is growing but to reach the government's growth priority we need to stay focused on competitive taxes, labour supply and productivity," Hunt said in a statement.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by William James











