UK finance minister Hunt tells Bailey he reaffirms BoE independence















LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt met Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday and reaffirmed his commitment to the central bank's independence and its inflation target, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Both agreed to work closely to restore confidence and stability in the UK economy," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Writing by William Schomberg











