UK finance minister Hunt: We need to avoid reckless spending

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain must maintain discipline with the public finances, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday, responding to the latest official data on public borrowing.

"Now more than ever we need to maintain discipline with the public finances," Hunt said in a statement. "We are at a crucial juncture and need to avoid reckless spending."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

