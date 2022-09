UK finance minister: I'm concerned energy crisis could scar businesses

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi reacts during a visit of an ASDA supermarket, to mark the first Cost of Living Payments being issued, in London, Britain July 14, 2022 . Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was very concerned that energy price rises could have a scarring effect on businesses.

"I'm very concerned of the scarring effect on businesses," he told reporters.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by William James

