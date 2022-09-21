UK finance minister: It is right for government to take action to help families

New British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday it was right that the government took action to help families and businesses after official data showed that the country's budget deficit was bigger than expected in August.

"I have pledged to get debt down in the medium term. However, in the face of a major economic shock, it is absolutely right that the government takes action now to help families and businesses," Kwarteng said in a statement.

"Our priority is to grow the economy and improve living standards for everyone - with strong economic growth and sustainable public finances going hand in hand."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

