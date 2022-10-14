UK finance minister Kwarteng to be sacked - Times















LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked, The Times reported on Friday.

"I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget," Steven Swinford, Political Editor of The Times, said on Twitter. "Not clear who will be replacing him."

The Treasury did not comment on the report.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M; editing by Sarah Young











