UK finance minister Kwarteng: BoE independence is a cornerstone

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday that he wanted to reaffirm the central bank's independence.

"Independence is really a cornerstone of how we see managing the economy," Kwarteng said during televised footage at the start of a meeting with Bailey, adding that independence did not mean immunity from discussion.

