UK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Treasury source















LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is not resigning and there will be no reversal of policy, a Treasury source said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.

Kwarteng's tax cut plans, on top of an energy bill bailout, all funded by a huge increase in government borrowing, have triggered financial market chaos. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.