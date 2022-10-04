UK finance minister Kwarteng says setting tax is important to sovereignty















BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he believed that setting tax rates was an important mark of sovereignty when asked about OECD moves towards global minimum tax rates or G7 standards.

"We are always open but setting tax is an important mark of sovereignty," Kwarteng said when asked about OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) or G7 standards.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.