UK finance minister reiterates fiscal sustainability to City firms
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng reiterated the government's commitment to fiscal sustainability in a meeting with asset management firms and insurance groups, the Treasury said on Tuesday.
"Next month, he will set out a package of regulatory reforms for the UK’s financial services sector to drive growth & incentivise investment," Kwarteng's department said on Twitter, after a market turmoil over his mini-budget this week.
Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M
