UK finance minister reiterates fiscal sustainability to City firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends an interview with Laura Kuenssberg from the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, in the London studio, Britain September 25, 2022. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng reiterated the government's commitment to fiscal sustainability in a meeting with asset management firms and insurance groups, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

"Next month, he will set out a package of regulatory reforms for the UK’s financial services sector to drive growth & incentivise investment," Kwarteng's department said on Twitter, after a market turmoil over his mini-budget this week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.