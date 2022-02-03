UK finance minister says he would not have made PM's comment over Savile

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak hosts a news conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain February 3, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would not have made Prime Minister Boris Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders.

Earlier this week, Johnson said Keir Starmer was responsible for the decision not to take action against Savile, a TV and radio host who had abused hundreds of victims. read more

Johnson tried to row back on his comments on Thursday.

Asked about the comments during a news conference, Sunak said: "Being honest, I wouldn't have said it and I am glad the prime minister clarified what he said."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Writing by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.