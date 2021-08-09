UK finance minister Sunak doing a fantastic job - minister

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (not pictured), in London, Britain June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that finance minister Rishi Sunak was doing a fantastic job after a report in the Sunday Times that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could demote him.

"He's doing a fantastic job," Kwarteng told Sky News on Monday when asked about the report.

"It's up to the Prime Minister, all those sorts of personnel decisions."

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

