UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to get inflation down

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC headquarters in London
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls//File Photo

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt reiterated on Wednesday the need to stick to the government's plan to get inflation down, after official data showed an easing in price rises in April.

"Although it is positive that it (inflation) is now in single, digits food prices are still rising too fast," Hunt said in a statement. "We must stick resolutely to the plan to get inflation down."

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next