UK finance minister Zahawi: Britain will come out of tough times more resilient
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Thursday that Britain was facing an extremely challenging time with surging energy bills due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he said the country would be much more resilient because of it.
"I think there's a lot going for the British economy as we deal with a dictator who is using energy as a tool. It's a tough time, but I think we'll come out the other end much more resilient," Zahawi told a think tank event during a visit to the United States.
