UK finance minister Zahawi enters race to succeed Boris Johnson as PM, the Evening Standard reports

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Newly appointed British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi is running to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Saturday.

"My aim is a simple one: to provide the opportunities that were afforded to my generation, to all Britons, whoever you are and wherever you come from. To steady the ship and to stabilise the economy," it quoted Zahawi as saying.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson

