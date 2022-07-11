UK finance minister Zahawi promises to publish tax returns if chosen to be PM

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Monday he would publish his tax return annually if he becomes leader.

"I will publish my accounts annually. That's the right thing to do," Zahawi told Sky News, after newspapers reported his tax affairs were being investigated by the authorities. He said neither he nor his wife had never benefited from an offshore trust, or had nom-domiciled tax status.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Muvija M

