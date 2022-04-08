UK finance minister's wife says she will pay more UK tax

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust, at The British Museum, in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. Picture taken February 9, 2022. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Akshata Murthy, the Indian multimillionaire wife of British finance minister Rishi Sunak, said on Friday that she will pay British tax on her overseas income, something she has legally avoided to date.

"I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband," Murthy, the daughter of one of the founders of IT company Infosys, said in a statement to media.

Reporting by David Milliken

