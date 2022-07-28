UK financial watchdog fines three former Carillion executives

Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) logo is seen at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog would have fined Carillion 37.8 million pounds ($46.02 million) for "recklessly" publishing misleading announcements had the builder not gone bankrupt, it said on Thursday as it announced fines for three former executives of the company.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has decided to fine Carillion's former CEO, Richard Howson, and two former finance directors, Richard Adam and Zafar Khan. All three are appealing against the decision, the watchdog said.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones

