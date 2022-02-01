UK financial watchdog to name ex-Which chief Lloyd as interim chair - Sky

Nikhil Rathi CEO of the London Stock Exchange UK Division arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator will name Richard Lloyd, who led UK consumer group Which? for five years, as interim chairman, Sky News reported late on Monday.

Lloyd will replace Charles Randell as chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in a change that could be announced as early as this week, Sky said.

The news comes as the FCA undergoes major internal changes under Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Rathi, who has revamped his executive team after an independent review said the watchdog botched the supervision of now collapsed investment company London Capital & Finance.

The FCA on Tuesday did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the Sky report.

The report also comes as a ballot by labour union Unite on possible industrial action by staff at the FCA closed on Monday with the result expected later this week.

Unite said the FCA was planning sharp cuts to staff pay. The FCA, which has had no previous cases of industrial action by its staff, has said nobody would have their basic pay cut.

Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.