UK financial watchdog seeks stronger powers to cancel unused licences

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog set out proposals on Thursday that would allow it to cancel unused licences faster in a bid to crack down on a rising tide of financial scams.

"We want to use this power to take quicker action to prevent consumers being misled," said Mark Steward, the Financial Conduct Authority's executive director of enforcement and market oversight, in a statement.

