Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

UK financial watchdog vows to be faster, more open with redress schemes

1 minute read

Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen in London, Britain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay//File Photo

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will learn from "clear shortfalls" in the way it set up a redress scheme for customers missold interest rate hedging products.

The Financial Conduct Authority set up the redress scheme nearly a decade ago for the hedging products missold from 2001, with thousands of small business receiving redress worth a total 2.2 billion pounds ($2.91 billion).

"The FCA will ensure that any significant decisions on redress made in the future will be transparent, with appropriate governance, and supporting evidence will be properly recorded," the watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters