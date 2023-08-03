UK firms dial back price and wage growth expectations - BoE

A view of the London skyline shows the City of London financial district, seen from St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain February 25, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that businesses expected slower increases in the prices they charge and the wages they pay to staff, citing the findings of a monthly survey.

Output price inflation expectations for the year ahead slowed to 5.2% in the three months to July, down by 0.1 percentage point from the three months to June, the Decision Maker Panel survey showed.

Expected year-ahead wage growth decreased to 5.0% in July from 5.3% in June, the BoE said.

The Decision Maker Panel survey of businesses was conducted between July 7 and July 21 and received 2,227 responses.

