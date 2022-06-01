UK firms expect to raise prices by 5.9% over coming year: BoE survey

Buses travel past the Bank of England (BoE) building after the BoE became the first major world's central bank to raise rates since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British businesses last month expected to raise their prices by 5.9% over the next year, cooling a little from 6.0% in April, a Bank of England survey showed on Wednesday.

Companies expected to see wage growth of 4.8% over the coming year, the survey showed.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken

