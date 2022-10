LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A fiscal statement by Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt will still be delivered on Oct. 31, the BBC reported on Thursday following an announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss that she was stepping down as leader of the country.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman











