UK food price inflation of 10% this year wouldn't be a surprise - M&S chairman
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Food price inflation in Britain could hit 10% this year, the chairman of upmarket retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), said on Tuesday.
"It wouldn't be surprising to see food price inflation over the course of the year running towards 8-10%," Archie Norman told BBC radio.
British grocery inflation hit 5.9% in April, its highest level since December 2011, according to market researcher Kantar. read more
Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
