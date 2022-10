LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will not stand to be the leader of the governing Conservative Party, the Daily Mirror's political editor reported on Thursday, after Liz Truss said she would resign as prime minister.

Cleverly wants to remain as foreign secretary, the Mirror reporter said.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











