UK foreign minister to discuss infrastructure in developing world in Gulf visit

Britain's Foreign Secretary?Liz?Truss stands outside Chevening House where she is meeting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, in Chevening, Kent, Britain, October 11, 2021. Hollie Adams/Pool via Reuters

Oct 21 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss will discuss new partnerships to invest in infrastructure in developing nations including Africa and Asia, while on her visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, the government said on Thursday.

Britain will discuss projects that could include building water and energy networks, ports and roads.

"This should be a win-win-win deal for the UK, the Gulf, and countries across Africa and Asia that will create jobs, improve lives, and benefit British and Gulf businesses operating in the region," Truss said in the statement. https://bit.ly/3G5IuDN

