Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK foreign minister to discuss security, defence ties with India

1 minute read

Britain's Foreign Secretary?Liz?Truss stands outside Chevening House where she is meeting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, in Chevening, Kent, Britain, October 11, 2021. Hollie Adams/Pool via Reuters

Oct 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is making stronger security and defence partnerships with India while on her visit to the country, the government said in a statement early on Saturday.

Truss will discuss developing security and defence tech and strengthening defence-related trade with India, according to the statement from the British government.

"Closer defence and security partnerships between the UK and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer," Truss said in the statement.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · October 22, 2021 · 5:23 PM UTC

UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man

British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth back at desk after first night in hospital in years
United Kingdom
Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker Amess to face trial next year
United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson says fresh COVID lockdown not on the cards
United Kingdom
UK to boost regional transport funds as part of levelling up plan