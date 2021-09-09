Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK foreign minister says 13 more Britons evacuated from Kabul

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab looks on during a visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Crisis Centre in London, Britain August 27, 2021. Jeff Gilbert/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that 13 British citizens had been able to leave Afghanistan bound for Qatar.

"We are grateful to our Qatari friends for facilitating a flight carrying 13 British nationals from Kabul to safety in Doha today," Raab said in a statement.

"We expect the Taliban to keep to their commitment to allow safe passage for those who want to leave," he added.

Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken

