UK foreign minister says appalled by attack on Ukraine train station

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives at the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by a reported Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine.

"The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account," she said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

