1 minute read
UK foreign minister says appalled by attack on Ukraine train station
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by a reported Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine.
"The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account," she said on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.