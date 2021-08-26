Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart to express sympathy over Kabul attack

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to express sympathy for the U.S. troops killed after suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety," Raab said in a statement. "I also want to extend my condolences to the families of all those Afghans killed or injured. It is tragic that as they sought safety they have suffered at the hands of terrorists."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by Chris Reese

