UK foreign minister Truss to make Russia sanctions statement in parliament

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss will make statement on Russia sanctions to parliament later on Monday, the House of Commons said in a statement.

The statement is expected some time after 1530 GMT, following a separate statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier, Britain urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "step back from the brink" over Ukraine, warning that any incursion would trigger sanctions against companies and people with close links to the Kremlin. read more

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

