UK foreign minister Truss says she knows no details about alleged lockdown party

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she did not know the details of what happened when asked about reports of a Christmas party at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office during lockdown.

"As to alleged events in Number 10, I don't know the detail of what happened. I know the prime minister's spokesman answered those questions in detail yesterday, and I'm sure there'll be further discussion of that issue," she told the Chatham House think tank.

"We do follow the rules on COVID, I am saying in that particular issue that you raise ... I am not aware of the precise details."

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

