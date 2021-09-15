Skip to main content

UK foreign secretary Raab moved to justice minister and deputy PM

1 minute read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the FCDO in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been appointed justice secretary in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle and will also be deputy prime minister, Johnson's office said on Wednesday.

Johnson had faced calls to sack Raab after he went on holiday in Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul and amid claims that thousands of emails from people seeking help to leave Afghanistan had gone unread.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

